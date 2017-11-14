Yogi Adityanath Cabinet meet: From retirement age to land distribution, here are big decisions, UP CM took today

(Source: PTI)

In some big decisions taken today, the CM Yogi Adityanath led Uttar Pradesh state cabinet has approved land distribution for Ganga Flood Control Commission. “Uttar Pradesh cabinet approves land distribution for Ganga Flood Control Commission. 5000 square feet of land in Lucknow’s Utarethia, under irrigation department, to be transferred to the commission,” said ANI. In yet another big announcement, it was revealed that the state Cabinet also approved the decision to increase the retirement age of staff in Empowerment Of Persons With Disabilities Department from 58 years to 60 years. The announcement comes ahead of the UP civic polls.

UP CM Adityanath has been pro-active regarding the civic elections in the state. Last week, Yogi released a manifesto of the same. Earlier, today, Yogi kickstarted the campaign for civic polls in the state from the temple town of Ayodhya where he sought to convince the electorate that a win for the BJP would ensure holistic development. Stressing the importance of urban local bodies elections, he said that almost 30 percent of the population of Uttar Pradesh lived in the 653 urban local bodies of the state. Even the remaining 70 percent banks on the urban local bodies for many of their requirements. He also stated that as the chief minister of the state, he is committed towards the development of each and every place of the state.