Yogi Adityanath breaks silence on Gorakhpur, Phulpur by-elections loss; spells out reason for defeat

Yogi Adityanath speaks to ANI after defeat in Gorakhpur, Phulpur bypolls.

Gorakhpur, Phulpur by-election results in 2018: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has broken his silence after shock defeat of BJP on his home-turf Gorakhpur, and Phulpur – both seats previously represented by him and his deputy in Uttar Pradesh government Keshav Prasad Maurya respectively. Adityanath pointed out reasons that led to the defeat of BJP in both seats.

Talking to ANI, the Uttar Pradesh CM said, “SP-BSP alliance has been created once again to interrupt the development of Uttar Pradesh and the country. We will prepare our strategy to stop them. This is people’s decision. People are like god in democracy. We accept their decision. I congratulate the winning candidates from both Phulpur and Gorakhpur.”

He further said, “Yeh BSP-SP ka jo rajnitik saudebaazi, desh ke vikas ko baadhit karne ke liye bani hai, iske baare mein hum apni rann neeti tayaar karenge (This SP-BSP political alliance has been formed to hamper the deveopment of the country. We will prepare our strategy for this.”

Watch Yogi Adityanath speaks after bypoll losses

#WATCH UP CM Yogi Adityanath says ‘Yeh BSP-SP ka jo rajnitik saudebaazi, desh ke vikas ko baadhit karne ke liye bani hai, iske baare mein hum apni rann neeti tayaar karenge’ #UPByPoll pic.twitter.com/DtyHvLeJqH — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 14, 2018

The Uttar Pradesh CM accepted that the BJP failed to understand the impact of “SP-BSP friendship” and low voter turnout was also responsible for its the loss. He also said that overconfidence was also responsible for the loss of BJP in both bypolls.

While talking to ANI, Adityanath was visibly shocked. Ahead of the start of the counting in the morning today, the Uttar Pradesh CM had predicted that the BJP will win both Phulpur and Gorakhpur bypolls.

Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati of BSP had joined hands for the bypolls in two Lok Sabha constituencies. Addressing reporters after the win in both seats, Yadav said, “Main Gorakhpur aur Phulpur ki janta ko dhanyawaad dena chahta hoon. Aur Mayawati ji ka bahot aabhaar prakat karna chahta hoon (I want to thank people of Gorakhpur and Phulpur. I also express my gratitude to Mayawati ji.”

“If this is the anger of people in areas of CM and Deputy CM, you can imagine the anger of the people of the rest of the country,” Yadav added.