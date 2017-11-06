Yogi Adityanath blasts Akhilesh Yadav over Annexe comment, says saffron colour stands for progress and development

Former UP Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has slammed Adityanath’s move of painting the office building saffron. (PTI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the painting of the Secretariat ‘Annexe’ in ‘saffron’ colour in Lucknow. But, this has not gone down well with many political leaders who have attacked Adityanath for seeking the imposition of a Hindutva agenda. Former UP Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has slammed Adityanath’s move. As per a report by Amar Ujala, Adityanath gave a staunch reply to Akhilesh during his visit to the Bhartendu Natya Academy in Lucknow, saying that many people can’t see the meaning behind the saffron hue of the annexe. “The saffron colour also stands for progress and development. But, many can’t see this fact”, added Adityanath.

Adityanath was relentless as he attacked the opposition over the issue of painting the Annexe saffron. “Such people (opposition leaders) can even change the colour of the Sun and fire because even they are saffron in colour. Saffron isn’t a colour belonging to any particular religion or caste; it represents valour and progress and that’s what Uttar Pradesh is following”, Aditynath was quoted saying by Amar Ujala.

The five-storied Chief Minister’s office has been spotlessly white since its inception. But, now Adityanath, has ordered that its colour be changed. In fact, his office on the fifth floor has saffron-coloured towels and tablecloths too. Apart from this, Adityanath recently flagged off a fleet of 50 buses that were also painted saffron.