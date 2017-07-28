Yogi Adityanath blasts Akhilesh Yadav for glorifying China, hopes almighty gives him good sense

Adityanath also said today that due to the “misdeeds” of of the SP government, the people of the state have thrown them out of power. (PTI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today attacked Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for allegedly “glorifying” China and hoped the almighty would give him “good sense”. “A number of things were stated in the House during budget discussion to which I think every Indian will object. I am upset and have objection over the former CM’s attempt to glorify an enemy country. May God give him good sense,” Aditynath said in Legislative Council.

On July 26 during the budget discussion, Akhilesh said, “I feel that a fight should be initiated with someone you you can win against. Beware of China. They (BJP) say India is not the same as 1962 but did not say China is not what it was that year. It has development and basic infrastructure and we can not reach there.” When opposition members had objected to it, SP members said Akhilesh’s statement was misinterpreted. Adityanath also said today that due to the “misdeeds” of of the SP government, the people of the state have thrown them out of power. “I will pray that such situation soon arise in the Upper House too that they will be forced to leave themselves,” the chief minister said.