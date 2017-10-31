Yogi Adityanath blames late PM Jawaharlal Nehru for problems in Kashmir

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday blamed late Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for the problems in Kashmir.(PTI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday blamed late Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for the problems in Kashmir, saying had the policy of first Home Minister Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel been followed, things would have diametrically opposite. Speaking at a function to mark the 142nd birth anniversary of Patel, the Chief Minister went on to say that the situation in Kashmir spiralled out of control because the proposals of Patel were sidelined and Nehru had his way in handling the situation.

The Chief minister also urged the young generation to know about Sardar Patel and his contributions to the nation. “Nation building is only possible by following and emulating the ideas of Patel and the life he lived,” Yogi said, adding that it was because of his steely determination that 543 small and big provinces merged and the union of India was formed. He also flagged off the “Run for Unity” marathon, which has been taking place on Patel’s anniversary ever since the NDA government came to power at the Centre in 2014.