Yogi Adityanath, Azam Khan walk hand-in-hand in UP Assembly corridors; watch video

Yogi Adityanath and Azam Khan at UP Assembly. (Source: Express Photo)

In a rare display of bonhomie, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan were captured on camera walking hand-in-hand on Thursday at the state assembly corridors. The two powerful political figures have been vocal against each other in the past but looked in a totally different mood on the first day of the Winter Session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. They were accompanied by other leaders, including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suresh Kumar Khanna.

It is being reported that both Yogi Adityanath and Azam Khan reached the assembly at the same time and met each other before entering the corridors. They shared greetings and walked inside holding hands, which caught the attention of media persons. Earlier this year when Adityanath said that Namaz and Surya Namaskar were similar, Azam Khan had asked him if he would “prefer to offer Namaz” instead of going for Surya Namaskar.

“Since you find similarities between surya namaskar and namaz, will you prefer to offer namaz?” he had asked the chief minister. The SP general secretary had also said he could not comprehend how the prayers offered by Muslims were similar to the sun salutation and questioned Adityanath’s intention behind the comment.

This came in response to a statement from the Uttar Pradesh CM where he had said, “All asanas (postures) in surya namaskar, pranayama activities are similar to the way namaz is offered by our Muslim brothers. But nobody ever tried to bring them together because few people were interested only in ‘bhoga’ not yoga.”

Meanwhile, the winter session of UP legislature got off to a stormy start Thursday with both the Assembly and Legislative Council being adjourned for the day after the Opposition disrupted proceedings by targeting the government on power tariff, law and order and “malfunctioning” EVMs. On EVMs, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna said: “Those who have been elected through EVMs in the Assembly polls should resign… I would request Election Commission to conduct their election through ballot papers.”