Yogi Adityanath assures of no laxity to be tolerated in carrying out flood relief

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Image: PTI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today took an aerial survey of the flood- affected Gonda, Shrawasti, Balrampur and Bahraich districts and warned the officials of stern action if any laxity was found in the relief work. “The government would not tolerate any laxity at any level or by anyone in flood relief works. Those found guilty of any kind of negligence will have to face stern action,” he said, addressing flood-affected people in Aeriya village in Mahsi area of the district here. He said that floods were natural calamity and all steps should be taken beforehand, but since it has already affected many areas “the district administration, with the help of MPs and MLAs should undertake relief works on a war footing”. The UP CM also said that directives have been issued to the district administrations to ensure proper arrangement of the relief material, medicines, fodder for cattle among other things.

“There should be proper coordination among the district administrations, the police and the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF),” said Adityanath, who also distributed relief material to the flood affected people. The Chief Minister said that the Irrigation Department has been directed to prepare plans to deal with the floods on a permanent basis, and steps in this direction should begin soon after the rainy season ends. “The government is sensitive towards the problems of the flood-hit people and there would be no dearth of funds in extending help to them,” he added.