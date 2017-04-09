Yogi Adityanath ask officials to prepare detailed plans on IT parks, start-ups to generate employment

Emphasising on the need to boost employment in the state, Adityanath said efforts should be made through various IT parks and start-up incubators to make sure that around 70 lakh people get both employment and self-employment opportunities. (Source: PTI)

In a bid to generate employment in the state, the newly elected Uttar Pradesh chief minster Yogi Adityanath has asked his official to come with a detailed work plan in order to establish the largest business incubators in the country alongside the Lucknow airport. Emphasising on the need to boost employment in the state, Adityanath said that efforts should be made through various IT parks and start-up incubators to further make sure that around 70 lakh people in the state should get both employment and self-employment opportunities in the coming 5 years.

As per a release published by the PTI, UP CM directed these orders while he was going through some presentations of the Information and Technology (IT) Department, which continued till late nigh on April 8. Adityanath had also asked all the related departments to ensure that online tendering is implemented while awarding some government contracts. The CM believes that this will also ensure transparency in the process altogether.

Adityanath has also warned the services providers at various Jan Seva Kendras of strict actions from the government if proper facilities and services are not provided to the public. The incumbent CM has also asked his officials to fasten up the process of starting the incubator facility at Hindustan College in Mathura and complete all necessary formalities in the next 100 days.

You might also want to see this:

With an intention to boost Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Digital India’ drive, Adityanath has asked the department officials to organise a special awareness programme on electronic transactions on April 14 to mark the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. He has directed the departmental officials to come up with a detailed work plan to establish ‘Electronics Sadan’ in Lucknow.