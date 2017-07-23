Yogi Adityanath announces ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for those killed by lightning in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Aditynath has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each. (Source: PTI)

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Aditynath has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of nine people who were killed by lightning in different parts of the state. While announcing the compensation, the UP cm also expressed condolences over the deaths and directed the District Administration to distribute the compensation amount to the families of the victims, reported news agency ANI. The state has been witnessing high rainfall and lightning in different parts.

According to the agency, as many as nine people were killed in Mirzapur’s Dikshitpur village due to lightning while a couple was reportedly killed in a similar incident in Mahamalpur village in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur district. Five other persons were killed by the lightning in Chunar Tehsil of Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur district.

Meanwhile, the state is facing the challenge of improving the law and order situation in UP. Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik while speaking at an event on Friday said he saw the resolve in the Yogi Adityanath government to achieve it and added that it has just completed 6 months in office. “I feel there is a need to improve law and order…I feel the situation in UP is such that no one can say otherwise. But I can see the resolve that is needed to improve it in this government,” Naik said.

“The Akhilesh and the Adityanath governments both are my governments and therefore comparing them is not right…the working style of a government is judged by the people and they have given their verdict, you can draw your conclusions as you like,” he said while talking to media persons on him completing three years in office.