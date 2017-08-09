Yogi Adityanath appeals for keeping Ganga clean and pious

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adithyanath. (ANI)

Flagging off the ‘Namami Gange Jagriti Yatra’ from Lucknow on Wednesday Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that it is the duty of every citizen to make sure that they keep the river Ganga clean and pious. The event was organised by the Uttar Pradesh Home Guards. Adityanath said “. In this programme, a number of initiatives have been taken to preserve the river. In order to do this, we have planted one crore thirty lakh trees on the banks of the Ganga. In addition to it, it is important that we make sure that people don’t dispose off their garbage over there.” He that the state government has also built toilets in several villages on the banks of river Ganga to prevent open defecation. He said that the government would undertake similar campaigns for other rivers in Uttar Pradesh, including theYamuna, Rapti and Gandak, etc. “It is also the duty of the people to ensure that the banks of the river are clean. All the departments and authorities of the government need to work together for this initiative” Adithyanath said. The ‘Namami Gange Jagriti Yatra’ will end on September 6.