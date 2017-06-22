Yoga ultimate solution for lifestyle diseases: Jitendra Singh

He said due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi the importance of the traditional form of exercise has been recognised globally.(PTI)

Union minister Jitendra Singh today said yoga has revolutionised health management across the world by offering an opportunity to bring the mind in equilibrium with the body and stressed that there should be no politics over it. Yoga was universally acknowledged as the best treatment for all diseases, and if practiced regularly it eradicated stress and kept the body, mind and intellect fit, he said after participating in celebrations marking the International Day of Yoga here. He said due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi the importance of the traditional form of exercise has been recognised globally.

“Yoga has revolutionised health management across the world by offering an opportunity to bring the mind in equilibrium with the body besides helping to harness an individual’s inner strengths,” he added. “There should be no politics on yoga and everyone should join hands for its propagation,” the Union minister of state for prime minister’s office said. Despite heavy rains the mass yoga sessions organised by AYUSH department witnessed tremendous participation from yoga practitioners, youth, students and elderly.

Health minister Bali Bhagat, MP Jugal Kishore Sharma and MLA Jammu West Sat Sharma also participated in the event. A yoga camp was also organised in Northern Command Headquarters at Udhampur in which about 1,500 soldiers and women participated.