Yoga to rescue of Traffic cops ravaged by Delhi pollution; crisis acquired horrific proportion

(Representational Image, Source: PTI)

Delhi pollution is becoming a problem that is increasing with each passing day. A camp that was held on Monday morning revealed that at least one in every seven policemen in the national capital is suffering from respiratory problems. This data was revealed after 80 of the 516 policemen, who took part in the camp at the Traffic Police Headquarters in Todapur, were suffering from breathing problems, as per a report by Hindustan Times. Lung congestion, asthma and throat irritation were the common problems that were detected. These policemen have been asked to wear pollution masks while performing duty, do ‘Pranayam’ and breathing exercises, try meditation and eat a healthy food. More than 5500 traffic policemen are expected to go through similar tests in the next 10 days.

It is not only the policemen who are getting affected by the Delhi pollution. During the ongoing Test between India and Sri Lanka at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium, many Sri Lankan players complained of pollution. Fast-bowler Suranga Lakmal had to leave the field due to difficulties in breathing. The other Sri Lankan players fielded with masks.

Even the Indian players struggled on the field, with opener Shikhar Dhawan admitting that the city’s air quality is poor, but insisted that it cannot come in the way of going about their job of playing as professional cricketers. “I can’t hide the fact that there is pollution but if you have been assigned a job then you have to go ahead and do it,” Dhawan said matter-of-factly at the end of the fourth day. He stated that a lot of Indian players from other states are adjusting to the prevailing conditions in the national capital.

The impact was seen in the Indian Super League as well where the Delhi Dynamos were forced to wear masks during practice ahead of the clash against Jamshedpur FC. Dynamos coach Miguel Angel Portugal confirmed that his players wore masks but said they will not use them during the match. “This pollution is a problem but it’s not solely for the players and me. It’s for the people of Delhi. We have been training with masks, so it is fine. The players will not be donning the masks on match day tomorrow,” Portuguese said at the pre-match press conference.