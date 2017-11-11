Yoga must not be viewed from religious angle: Teachers, politicians on attack on woman Muslim trainer

Mansoor Baluch – a Mumbai based Yoga teacher – said that Yoga is good for health and that it must not be viewed through a religious angle. (ANI)

A day after a Muslim woman named Rafia Naaz was reportedly slapped with a fatwa for teaching yoga, Mansoor Baluch – a Mumbai based Yoga teacher – said that Yoga is good for health and that it must not be viewed through a religious angle. “Yoga is good for health & must not be viewed from a religious angle. I don’t think the cleric who issued the Fatwa is learned or credible enough,” Baluch was quoted by ANI as saying. Baluch reaction came after fatwa issued against the yoga teacher.

Naaz lived in Hatia area of Ranchi where some unidentified assailants allegedly pelted stones at her house on Friday. As per the report, two days ago, Rafia Naaz was allegedly threatened by members of her community after she performed yoga. She had informed the Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) about it, Deputy SP Vikas Chandra Srivastav said. Following her meeting with the SSP, the police had provided security to her. But soon after her interview to a TV channel yesterday, the police officer was reported by PTI as saying that some people pelted stones at her house. Later, two quick response teams have been stationed near Naaz’s house. The SSP said that senior police personnel have assured security to the teacher and her family. The police are investigating the matter, Srivastav added.

Meanwhile today Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma and Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande demanded action against the attackers, according to ANI. Nupur Sharma said, “It is absolutely unfortunate. Women are targeted adversely for singing song, acting in movie and now for teaching Yoga. This is a free country. Women have been guaranteed equal rights under the constitution of India. I see no reason why any religious cleric should come out and either issue fatwas and in this case and in this case give her death threats.”