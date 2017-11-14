Yoga in Saudi Arabia: Ramdev hails move, says ‘this will break the myth’

Ramdev said, “This will break the myth among the Muslim community and open the doors for peace & health for them.” (ANI)In a historic decision by Saudi Arabian government, Yoga has been made a part of Saudi Ministry of trade and industry. The ministry has listed yoga under sports activities. Praising the decision, Indian yoga guru, Baba Ramdev has lauded the Saudi government. Ramdev, who is famous for spreading yoga among the masses also said that such a decision by a Muslim country is commendable. Ramdev said, “This will break the myth among the Muslim community and open the doors for peace & health for them.”

He also said that such a decision based on scientific facts is a great welcome. Ramdev calls the decision ‘beyond religion.’ The decision taken by the Saudi government means that anyone who resides in Saudi Arabia and wants to practice Yoga can do so just by getting a license. The person then shall not face any consequences for doing so.

By declaring Yoga as a ‘Sports Activity’ Saudi Arabia has taken a historic & scientific decision beyond religions. This will break the myth among Muslim community and open the doors for peace & health for them: Baba Ramdev (File picture) pic.twitter.com/0PEihKClpG — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2017

Nouf Marwaai is the Arab woman who is credited for such a development. She is the one who brought the change, especially in a Muslim nation. She is tagged as the first yoga instructor from Saudi Arabia. She is a firm believer that Yoga and religion are no against each other. She also believes that yoga improves health.