Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev calls for boycott of Chinese products

Ramdev appealed to the people to boycott Chinese products and called for making India a super power by 2040. (Source: IE)

Yoga guru Ramdev today said India needs to defeat China economically as he appealed for a country-wide boycott of Chinese goods. Addressing a gathering after hoisting the tricolour on a 100 feet-high flagstaff at the Patanjali yogpeeth on the Indepedence Day, he said China only understands the “language of aggression” and India should first try to defeat it economically. He appealed to the people to boycott Chinese products and called for making India a super power by 2040.

Armies of India and China are locked in a stand-off at Doklam in Sikkim.