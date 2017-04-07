Yoga does not belong to any religion, should be practiced by all: UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently said that Yoga will be attached with education and made compulsory in all government schools in Uttar Pradesh. (Reuters)

Yoga does not belong to any religion and should be practised by everyone considering its health benefits, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said today. The state government is of the view that Yoga should be made a compulsory part of education in state-run school and included in the curriculum, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma told mediapersons here. “People try to create confusion, but Yoga is neither of Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs or Christians…(the aim) should be that the body of all is healthy…what is wrong if school children do it…all should practice it in view of its health benefits,” Sharma said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently said that Yoga will be attached with education and made compulsory in all government schools in Uttar Pradesh. “I have not invented Yoga, it has been an ongoing practice in the universe and a tradition given by our saints for the welfare of people. It is a form given by our saints for ensuring a healthy body and healthy mind,” he had said.

Directions were given in a meeting chaired by Adityanath earlier this week to the state officials to bring out a Yoga education programme in every school in the state. According to an official statement, the chief minister directed that ‘Rani Laxmibai Aatmaraskha Kaaryakram’ (self defence programme) and ‘Yog Shiksha Kaaryakram’ (Yoga education programme) would be compulsory.