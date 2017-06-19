Yoga Day: Thousands in US prepare to celebrate week-long events in Texas

The Indian mission in Houston has planned a series of events spread over a week in Houston, Woodlands (Houston), Austin, Dallas and San Antonio. (Twitter/@IndianEmbassyUS)

Thousands of Americans are gearing up to celebrate the third International Day of Yoga across Texas where India has lined up several colourful events for yoga enthusiasts to mark the occasion by performing various ‘asanas’. The Consulate General of India, Houston in partnership with several supporting groups will celebrate Yoga Day on June 21, joining 155 countries around the world. Consul General of India in Houston Dr Anupam Ray told PTI at a curtain raiser event that yoga is what “we (India) export — well being of mind and body — we do not export hatred or say that my religion is better than yours… what we say is that yoga is good for all”.

“It is our pleasure to bring together a large number of diverse Houstonians and institutions for celebrating the annual International Yoga Day in a befitting manner. “I encourage all Houstonians to perform yoga and actively participate in this event with interactive yoga sessions and yoga fair to spread the message of yoga for peace and harmony,” Ray said. As part of the state-wide celebrations, Deputy Consul General of India Surendra Adhana kicked off the event in San Antonio, TX at Tri Point event center on Saturday in the morning and later in the evening at Texas Capital Austin in the sprawling lawns of Capitol Building.

Also See: International Yoga Day: How Indian Embassy in US is gearing up

Both the events were attended by hundreds of yoga enthusiasts from all walks of life.

The Indian mission in Houston has planned a series of events spread over a week in Houston, Woodlands (Houston), Austin, Dallas and San Antonio. The day will be celebrated in Houston on June 21 at the Levy Park at 6:00 PM (local time).

The guided group yoga will include restorative ‘asanas’ practice, wisdom breathing and meditation. It will be followed by a Holi style colourful dance session.

Also See:

The events are being organised in association with Arya Samaj, iBAM Org, India House, Hindu Swyansevak Sangh, Brahma Kumaris, HTW-EYS, VYASA, ISHA Foundation, Art of Living Foundation, Hindus of Greater Houston, Ismaili Council, Prayala Yoga, Ekal Vidyalaya and Patanjali Yogpeeth. Longtime Houstonian and Swayamsevak Sharad Amin, who is responsible for the overall coordination of Houston’s yoga program, said he “wanted to involve maximum number of yoga practitioners and followers and spread the awareness that yoga is not only an exercise but brings many benefits such as stress release, increased concentration and focused thinking”. Yoga, an ancient practice that originated in India around 5,000 years ago, is practised across the world in various forms.