Yoga Day: Government launches Celebrating Yoga App for scientific, healthy living

Yoga Day: Two days ahead of the International Yoga Day, the Centre today launched a mobile app to connect people through Yoga for scientific healthy living. The app was launched by Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Harshvardhan in New Delhi. Developed by Department of Science and Technology, the app aims to popularise Yoga and encourage people to participate in it for a scientifically healthy living, a ministry release said today.

“Healthy life of citizens improves productivity and economy of the country as a whole. Practicing Yoga is a means of maintaining a healthy society in harmony with nature and fulfil developmental aspirations,” it said, adding, “this aspect of quality of life is aligned with the national mission ‘Swasth Bharat’ of the Government of India. DST has also launched a research programme ‘Science and Technology of Yoga and Meditation (SATYAM)’ under its Cognitive Science Research Initiative (CSRI).

As yoga and meditation are interdisciplinary endeavors that interface with Neuroscience, Medicine, Psychology, Engineering, Philosophy etc, it is believed that yoga can contribute in a holistic way to derive integrated benefits.

The ‘Celebrating Yoga’ app provides a platform to share information and insights about peoples’ participation in yoga activities on the occasion of the International Yoga Day 2017. It will also help create awareness and encourage a scientifically healthy living.

According to the release , the App will enable capturing both mass events being organized in public places, schools and office complexes across the country and individual enthusiasts who are performing yoga to promote the celebration of the day and yoga performances.

The app will be connected to Google Map where shared information can been seen by the users. Subsequently the information posted will also be visible on DST website through a social wall.

Here’s how to download “Celebrating Yoga” (DST) app from Google Play store:

Install and open the app.

Share your Yoga event and submit

View your photos and locations on Google Map

According to the release, the information gathered through this app will be shared subsequently with the Ministry of AYUSH to complement their efforts.