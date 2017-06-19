Yoga Day: Government launches app to help people share their experience

The app has been connected to Google Map, where shared information can be seen by the user. (Reuters)

Ahead of International Yoga Day, the government today launched a mobile application on which people can share their experience about participating in yoga activities. Union Science and Technology minister Harsh Vardhan launched the app “Celebrating Yoga (DST)” which will help in capturing, both mass events organised in public places, schools and office complexes across the country on the occasion of International Yoga Day on June 21, and after that. The app has been connected to Google Map, where shared information can be seen by the user.

The information will subsequently be visible on the website of the Department of Science and Technology (DST). The DST also runs a programme called ‘Science and Technology of Yoga and Meditation (SATYAM)’ under which research is being carried out by top institutes to scientifically validate the benefits of doing yoga.The app will also give information to the users about the studies conducted on yoga under the SATYAM programme.

