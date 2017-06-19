Yoga Day 2017: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar takes pot shots at PM Narendra Modi, calls event publicity stunt

Bihar’s Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over International World Yoga Day. (IE)

International Yoga Day 2017: Bihar’s Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over International World Yoga Day. The Bihar Chief Minister has said that Yoga should be a private affair, and added that those who practice the art and those who talk about it are different people. Nitish Kumar also said that some people are trying to use Yoga as a ploy to win votes. Nitish said,”Promoting Yoga is a good thing to do, but trying to gain votes through yoga is not a good thing. People may see through the ploy”. ANI quoted Nitish as saying, “I am not against yoga day but I don’t like publicity stunts on this (IYD). I also do yoga but have never advertised it.” Nitish Kumar was speaking at the backdrop of ‘Lok Samvad’ programme according to news wire service ANI.

Nitish Kumar made the statement a few days ahead of International Yoga Day which is being held on June 21 for the last three years. In another veiled attack on Prime Minister, Kumar said that he too practices the ancient art of Yoga but doesn’t speak about it. He added, ”Yoga isn’t something which is done on a particular day, I practice yoga everyday, but I do not speak about it”.

You May Also Like To Watch This:



Nitish Kumar also said that Bihar can boast of the biggest Yoga centres in the country, he also said that a Vipasyana Centre is being developed in Budha Smriti Park in the state’s capital and 10-day Vipasyana courses will be offered at these centres, ANI reported.

International Yoga Day is celebrated annually on 21 June since its inception in 2015. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his UN address had suggested the date of 21 June, as it is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and shares special significance in many parts of the world. PM Modi will attend International Yoga Day event in Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh. 55,000 people are expected to attend the event which will be held in Rambani Ambedkar Maidan in Lucknow.