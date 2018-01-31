Yashwant Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha crossed all limits, should quit party, says Telangana BJP

BJP leader Yashwant Sinha launched a political platform that was joined by a number of politicians led by BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha.

A day after veteran BJP leader Yashwant Sinha launched a political platform that was joined by a number of politicians led by BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha, the Telangana unit of the party today said that the two leaders have “crossed all the limits” and should quit the BJP. After months of snapping at the BJP, disgruntled leader Yashwant Sinha yesterday launched the political platform named ‘Rashtra Manch’ in New Delhi. The new political platform seeks to take on the Centre and will start a movement against its policies, the former Union finance minister had said. Shatrughan Sinha said he joined the platform as he had not been given a forum in the party for expressing his views, but added that his decision to back the front should not be seen as an anti-party activity as it was in national interest. Telangana BJP spokesperson Krishna Saagar Rao told PTI the party strongly believes there is a certain amount of decorum in the way the national party conducts its affairs and “these two leaders have crossed all the limits”. “Being senior leaders, the party does not want to take any disciplinary action against them, but it’s bearing on them to resign from the party and do what they want to do,” Rao said.

“We believe they (Yashwant Sinha and Shatrughan Sinha) are a spent force. The BJP will not have any issue with what they will do after they leave the BJP,” he said. According to Rao, Shatrughan Sinha, elected to the Lok Sabha on a BJP ticket, should have resigned by now. “They neither have any role in the party, nor anybody in the country follows them,” he said and alleged that the two leaders wanted to defeat the BJP in most of the elections –from Bihar to Gujarat Assembly polls.

“It’s a betrayal,” he said. “They should actually apologise to the BJP and then resign from the party. I don’t think they have any equity in this democracy. Their attempts to embarrass us (BJP) are not yielding any results in the last three years,” Rao said. Being in the party and trying to sabotage its prospects is “unethical”, he said adding, “The BJP will not stoop to their level of conduct to expel them or initiate action.”