Yashwant Sinha detained by BJP government’s police in Maharashtra, Arvind Kejriwal calls it ‘insane’

Sinha was protesting against the government’s “apathy” towards farmers of the Vidarbha region.

Maharashtra Police on Monday detained veteran BJP leader Yashwant Sinha in state’s Akola district. Sinha, who remains critical of Narendra Modi & Co., was protesting against the government’s “apathy” towards farmers of the Vidarbha region. Akola district SP Rakesh Kalasagar confirmed the development and said that Sinha, 250 farmers, have been detained outside the district collector office as per provisions of section 68 of the Bombay Police Act. Sinha was taken to the Akola district police headquarters ground. Sinha was agitating against the government for its alleged apathy towards cotton and soybean cultivators.

District Collector Asit Kumar Pandey said that administration has held talks with Sinha. “We have told him that if he wishes, he is free to leave,” he said. As per police, Sinha is insisting to lodge FIRs against bogus Bt cotton companies. Pandey said that government has already taken strict action and filed FIRs against six such companies.

However, Sinha vowed to continue his protest for farmers’ rights. “I wish to tell the police, district administration and the state government that if we are formally arrested and released and they think that we will go home, then they are under wrong impression. You are seeing the mood of farmers now. We won’t be responsible for what happens,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal termed Sinha’s detention as insane. “Why has Sh Yashwant Sinhaji been arrested? Insane. He shud be released immediately,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Earlier, Sinha had addressed farmers at a programme called ‘Kapus Soyabean Dhan Parishad’ (cotton, soyabean and paddy rally), organised by Shetkari Jagar Manch at Akola. Sinha accused the BJP of reneging on promises made to farmers. “Before coming to power, the BJP had promised to give 50 per cent over and above the minimum support price (MSP). But after coming to power, the party forgot the promise. Just as Indian soldiers carried out surgical strikes across border, the farmers will also carry out a surgical strike against the government till justice has been done,” he said.

The organisation is demanding the Minimum Support Price, 50,000 per acre compensation for cotton farmers affected by pink boll- worm disease. Also, it demands resolution of issues related to farm insurance and relief to drought-affected villages.