Yashwant Sinha attacks FM Arun Jaitley again, takes jibe at GST rollout, black money claims, demands resignation

Former Finance Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yashwant Sinha. (Photo: PTI)

Former Finance Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yashwant Sinha on Friday launched yet another attack against FM Arun Jaitley sought his resignation. According to CNN News 18, Sinha accused Jaitley of not applying his mind while implementing the new tax regime, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in the economy. Sinha took a jibe at Jaitley for his “job applicant at 80” statement that was made back in the month of September and said, “those who say I am seeking job at 80 must know I never presented budget sitting in the Parliament.” These statements were made by Sinha who was speaking in a symposium organised by ruling JD(U) dissident leader Uday Narayan Chaudhary in Patna.

Further, the former Finance Minister went on to criticise the union government for claiming various achievements after demonetisation. He said, “There is no sign of end of black money. Sometimes people say demonetisation reduced stone pelting in Jammu & Kashmir. They should refrain claiming such achievements.” While talking about the GST roll out, Sinha said, “Present Finance minister did not apply his mind. If had it been the case then there was no need to change the tax structure so frequently. It means the system is not working.”

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in the month of September while responding to questions raised on the state of Indian economy had said that some people are trying to change the narrative when India is at 70 and he doesn’t have the “luxury of being a former Finance Minister which has become a columnist.” This statement by the FM was made after Sinha had blamed him pushing economy towards a “mess” in an article. The FM hit back really hard at his critic. “Acting in tandem itself won’t change the facts,” he said as he took a jibe at Sinha for seeking a job by making those comments. “Probably, a more appropriate title for the book would have been ‘India @70, Modi @3.5 and a job applicant @ 80,” Jaitley said.