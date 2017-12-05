Yamuna floodplain: Phase-I of biodiversity park to be ready by April 8, DDA to NGT

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) today told the National Green Tribunal that development of Phase-I of the biodiversity park on the floodplains of river Yamuna will be completed by April next year. (Image: Reuters)

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) today told the National Green Tribunal that development of Phase-I of the biodiversity park on the floodplains of river Yamuna will be completed by April next year. The tribunal had in January 2015 directed the DDA to develop biodiversity parks along Yamuna banks in the national capital so that the floodplains do not become a dumping ground for waste and can be made spots of scenic beauty. The DDA told a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar today that biodiversity parks would be developed along the banks of the river in a phased manner to prevent encroachments and the principal committee constituted by the green panel has approved its plan to develop the parks in different phases. Phase-I of the project would be developed in the stretch between old Yamuna rail cum road bridge and the old ITO bridge.

Advocate Kush Sharma, appearing for the DDA, told the tribunal that it has demarcated the floodplains of river Yamuna on the basis of floods that occur once in 25 years and it has also been delineated. “DDA has prepared a comprehensive plan for development of biodiversity parks on Yamuna floodplains. This work is divided in four phases which has also been approved by the principal committee. The work of Phase-I of has been started by the project proponent and the entire project would be completed by April 2018,” the bench noted.

The tribunal had earlier said that development of the flood plains has to be strictly done keeping biodiversity intact and ensuring that no major construction activity is allowed on the flood plain. The tribunal had said there was a need to find out the most effective and practical way to stop dumping of waste on floodplains and the riverbed of Yamuna and how these areas could to be restored and beautified.