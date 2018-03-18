Yamuna Expressway shocker: Birthday celebration turns tragic, three AIIMS doctors killed, four injured

Three doctors of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi lost their lives in an accident on the Yamuna Expressway on early Sunday morning. (ANI)

Three doctors of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi lost their lives in an accident on the Yamuna Expressway on early Sunday morning. The accident happened near Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, the doctors were travelling in an Innova car, which crashed with a canter killing three of them instantly near Milestone 88 of Surir Kotwali police station area in Mathura. The deceased were Dr Hembala, Dr Yashpreet and Dr Harshad. As many as seven doctors were travelling in the car, four others ( Dr Jitendra, Dr Mahesh, Dr Abhinav and lady doctor Dr Catherine) were critically injured and have been admitted in trauma centre of AIIMS, New Delhi. The driver was also injured and admitted to AIIMS.

According to reports, the seven doctors were travelling to celebrate Dr Harshad’s birthday before the tragedy struck. The seven doctors were travelling to Agra in the SUV around 2:30 am when the incident happened. Police informed that help reached the doctors quickly as they dialled 100 immediately. Yamuna Expressway has been in the news for several accidents in past. Yamuna Expressway, the eight-lane 206 km toll road connecting Greater Noida and Agra reported 1,193 fatalities in 2016. In 2014, 800 accidents were reported on Expressway, while 80 people died in the first six months of 2017. 128 people lost their lives in 2016 while 919 accidents claimed lives of 142 persons in 2015. In 2017, 310 people were killed and 635 people injured in accidents till October end. In all, there were 795 collisions due to speeding throughout last year.

According to the report, over 73 per cent of the accidents were attributed to speeding while under the influence of alcohol. An RTI query has also revealed that 625 people have their lost lives in 4505 accidents.