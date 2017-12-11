Writing books will not suffice, need results, Nitin Gadkari tells research institutions officials

He said in his capacity as a minister he will “count actual performance” of each institution related to his ministry and added that only “writing books, publishing research paper” would not suffice. (PTI)

Union minister Nitin Gadkari today told research institutions that they will be “closed” if they do not perform and warned their officials that merely “writing books and publish research papers” would not suffice. Addressing an international conference on ground water here, he said in his capacity as a minister he will “count actual performance” of each institution related to his ministry and added that only “writing books, publishing research paper” would not suffice. The water resources, river development & Ganga rejuvenation minister also made a strong pitch for evolving a vision to conserve water in innovative and cost effective ways as it is the “most important factor of economy”. Gadkari also talked against a vision that is laced with “differences, debates and mere discussions”. The seventh ‘International Ground Water Conference’, organised here by the National Institute of Hydrology (Roorkee) and Central Ground Water Board along with Association of Global Groundwater Scientists and Texas A&M University, USA. “As a minister, I am going to count performance of every institution… you have to show.. what is the use of your institution to the society, country, poor people. “Or else, I will take the decision to close all the things (institutions)… If you are not going to justify it (one’s role), no problem, then you have to quit,” Gadkari said. The minister said that outcome of such conferences should be visible on the ground, benefiting common man, particularly farmers.

Gadkari said he likes officials who get works done and spoke against alleged dillydallying in carrying out works. “Two-two years are spent on preparing DPR (detailed project reports). What kind of study is required in that (which takes more time)? This won’t work. Give reports in 8-10 days. Sign the files in three days or go home,” he said. Gadkari said that water is the “most important” factor if India has to develop its economy and called for evolving a vision in that direction. He told the researchers to be open to accepting innovative models and adopt successful and cost effective ones from across the world. Gadkari also batted for finding out area-specific solutions to water issues and called for following an integrated approach.

Union Ministers Uma Bharti, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Satypal Singh and Ministry Secretary U P Singh also attended the event. Speaking at the event, Union Minister for Drinking Water and Sanitation Bharti laid emphasis on spreading awareness among people on saving water. The conference is expected to take stock of present status and challenges of groundwater management in the country under the changing water use and climatic scenarios. Delegates from 15 countries are expected to participate in the conference and 250 research papers will be presented, including 32 keynote papers.