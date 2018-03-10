Wow! This Mumbai auto driver just earned free education for his children; check how he changed their lives

Amit Gupta, an auto driver from Mumbai had never in his dream could have imagined that his little deed could make a huge difference in the lives of his children one day. (Representative photo: Reuters)

Amit Gupta, an auto driver from Mumbai had never in his dream could have imagined that his little deed could make a huge difference in the lives of his children one day. Gupta returned a passenger’s forgotten bag and that eventually ended his financial struggle to provide his children with education. As per a report by the TOI, two months back, 68-year-old Sarla Namboodiri took Gupta’s auto to reach her car that was parked a little away from the school that she ran in Chembur, Mumbai for primary and preprimary kids. However, before getting off the auto the lady forgot to take her bag which she realised after reaching her car.

As per the report, the bag had Rs 80,000 cash that was collected from students as fees. It also contained Aadhar card, credit and debit cards, driving licence, PAN card, car registration documents, two cell phones, house keys and locker keys that belonged to Namboodiri. Soon she sent one of her peons to the main road, where he approached a paan vendor who said that the auto driver had made a stop at his shop and that his name was Amit Gupta.

Later Namboodiri decided to approach the police to lodge a complaint after she could not contact Gupta. But half an hour later, Gupta himself returned to the school with the bag. There he told the woman that the bag was spotted by another passenger and he remembered that it belonged to Namboodiri’s.

After the driver left, Namboodiri realised that she hadn’t taken his contact details. She said that she wanted to do something for him. So, she approached the paan vendor, but the phone number he gave was wrong. However, she continued her hunt for the driver.

It was earlier this week when she managed to trace Gupta and called him to the school. She then found out that Amit was not doing well financially and that he had two kids for whom he couldn’t afford formal education. So she decided to provide his children free education. Gupta was felicitated and was also awarded with Rs 10,000.