Wow! Indian Railways eyes airline-like model; may offer discounts on train tickets

According to the Ministry of Railways, Goyal stressed on the fact that time bound execution can lead to meeting cost targets and improve performance. (PTI)

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal today said that Indian Railways is studying a model under dynamic pricing, where train tickets can be offered at discounts, just like in airlines. “Why should flexi-fares only be about an increase in train fares. Just like in airlines and hotels, Railways too should be able to offer discounts on routes where the occupancy is relatively low. We are exploring this possibility. The Railway Board chairman Ashwani Lohani has come from Air India, so he is studying this possibility,” Goyal said.

Addressing the media about the ongoing Railway conclave “Sampark, Samanvat, Samvad” Goyal stressed on the need to innovate and achieve economies of scale in projects. Goyal laid out 10 principles for Railway employees; decisive leadership, partnership with all stakeholders, outcome-oriented action, time bound execution and fast dispute resolution, root cause analysis, rule of law and transparency, prioritisation of issues, technology focus, innovative financing and accountability and close monitoring.

According to the Ministry of Railways, Goyal stressed on the fact that time bound execution can lead to meeting cost targets and improve performance. The Railway conclave was meant to be a brainstorming session for senior railway employees. The aim was to deliberate on “Vision for New Railway – New India 2022”. It was attended by over 250 members of Indian Railways.

Also watch:

Sonam Wangchuk, the inspiration for the film “3 Idiots”, also addressed the conclave, sharing his personal story of challenges and innovation. He advised Indian Railways to focus on simple solutions to complex problems.