Wow! 31-year-old Kavitha Bharanidaran practices Yoga for 5 continuous days, enters Guinness Book of World Records

Chennai’s Kavitha Bharanidaran who broke the Guinness Book of World Record in a yoga marathon on Thursday in Chennai received her certificate on Saturday. (Source: ANI)

Chennai’s Kavitha Bharanidaran who broke the Guinness Book of World Record in a yoga marathon on Thursday in Chennai received her certification Saturday. The 31-year-old woman had broken the record by practicing Yoga for 5 continuous day during a yoga marathon. Kavitha who is a mother of a three-and-a-half-year-old started practicing Yoga on December 23 at 7 am and entered the record book on December 28. She broke the previous record which was achieved by Pradnya Patil (Nashik) of 103 hours, from June 16 to 20 this year at 02:02 am.

Now, Bharanidaran is continuing the marathon. She has a plan to build a new record and has decided to keep on doing it until December 30. It would be the longest yoga marathon in the world. During her marathon, Kavitha was taking a break of about 5 minutes every hour and can easily manage a number of difficult yoga poses. Kavitha Bharanidaran’s husband is her yoga teacher who is very proud of her achievement.

Kavitha Bharanidaran has already broken the previous record and claimed the Guinness Book of World Record by performing yoga for more than 103 hours but with her new record when she finally stops tomorrow on December 30, 2017, it will be practically unbeatable. Kavitha Bharanidaran’s dedication, determination and grit is truly remarkable and inspiring.

Yoga is a grand old Indian tradition being practised for physical and mental fitness. A world record for the longest marathon goes a long way in promoting the skill on a mainstream stage. It was no mean feat going almost 5 days in a row, and now Kavitha has managed to raise the bar and even extend it further. The fact that she is still performing is mind-boggling, to say the least.