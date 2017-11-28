World’s biggest sketch of Narendra Modi made, PM goes the extra mile to thank artist for gift

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Manoj for his beautiful sketch (Source: PTI)

Amidst his busy schedule due to the high-octane Gujarat election campaign and the Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took out his precious time to thank a Bhuj resident for his big-hearted gesture – the Gujarat resident made a huge sketch and gifted it to PM. The Prime Minister, on Tuesday, called up Manoj, who hails from Bhuj (in Gujarat), and thanked him personally. “Got this sketch from Manoj, who belongs to Bhuj. Spoke to him this morning and thanked him for his gesture,” wrote Modi in a tweet. It must be noted that the sketch made by Manoj is not ordinary but is the world’s largest sketch made through color pencils. The size of the magnificient sketch is about 80 square feet and it took Manoj a total of five months to complete it. Manoj has also written a sweet message along with his painting which says, “This sketch is of our respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Damodardas Modi… Hope you like my art made heartily by me.”

Got this sketch from Manoj, who belongs to Bhuj. Spoke to him this morning and thanked him for his gesture. pic.twitter.com/bsCv99B0TM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 28, 2017

Narendra Modi, who secured three consecutive state elections in Gujarat is extremely popular not just in his home state, but across the nation. Recently, a report by an American think tank called the Pew Research Centre found out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “by far” the most popular figure in Indian politics. PM Modi at 88 per cent is 30 points ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (58 per cent), 31 points ahead of Congress president Sonia Gandhi (57 per cent) and 49 points ahead of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (39 per cent), said the survey conducted between February 21 and March 10 this year. Pew said the public’s “positive assessment” of PM Modi is buoyed by “growing contentment” with the Indian economy: more than eight-in-ten say economic conditions are “good”, up 19 percentage points since immediately before the 2014 election. “Since 2015, Modi’s popularity is relatively unchanged in the north, has risen in the west and the south, and is down slightly in the east,” the report said.

It is not the first instance where PM Modi has gone an extra mile for an individual. Earlier too, the Prime Minister has been appreciating and mentioning about people who do something special through his Twitter account or on his radio programme Mann Ki Baat.