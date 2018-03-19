World Trade Organisation chief Roberto Azevêdo calls on PM Narendra Modi

“Had a wonderful meeting with Mr. Roberto Azevêdo, Director-General of the WTO” the PM tweeted and posted a picture with him. (Twitter)

World Trade Organisation chief Roberto Azevêdo today called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here. The WTO director-general is here for a mini-ministerial meeting. “Had a wonderful meeting with Mr. Roberto Azevêdo, Director-General of the WTO” the PM tweeted and posted a picture with him. Talking to reporters, Azevêdo said the mini-ministerial meeting will be useful for carrying forward the mandate of the multilateral trade body.

“We are facing many challenges in the WTO and outside. Trade environment globally is very risky at this point of time. We will try to have an open and honest conversation at the informal WTO meeting here,” Azevedo said here earlier today.