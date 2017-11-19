World Toilet Day: PM Narendra Modi reaffirms commitment towards improving sanitation facility

World Toilet Day: PM Modi also lauded all those who are working towards building more toilets in various parts of the country.

World Toilet Day: PM Narendra Modi on World Toilet day came out with a message to reaffirm the commitment towards improving the sanitation facility of the country. PM Modi tweeted his message to the nation and shared a video as well. In the video the Prime Minister once again vouched on the necessity of toilet in schools and at home and also endorsed ”open defecation” free slogan. PM Narendra Modi tweeted, ” On World Toilet Day we reaffirm our commitment towards improving sanitation facilities across our nation.” PM Modi also lauded all those who are working towards building more toilets in various parts of the country. In another tweet PM said, ” I compliment all those individuals and organisations working towards building more toilets in various parts of India. Their invaluable contribution adds solid momentum to Swachh Bharat Mission.” PM Narendra Modi through his tweets once again drew attention to the sanitation crisis in the country and how the government is working towards the problem to provide the basic facility of toilet to every individual.

I compliment all those individuals and organisations working towards building more toilets in various parts of India. Their invaluable contribution adds solid momentum to Swachh Bharat Mission. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 19, 2017

Time and again PM has stressed on the necessity of toilets and has highlighted the ill-effects of defecating in the open. On World Toilet day, PM Modi took to the social media to laud the efforts of individuals who have made the Swach Bharat drive possible bringing in changes across the country.

On World Toilet Day we reaffirm our commitment towards improving sanitation facilities across our nation. pic.twitter.com/nteYOD6wND — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 19, 2017

Today is #WorldToiletDay.#DYK: More people in the world have a mobile phone than a toilet ???? http://t.co/hnoQz5CQLQ pic.twitter.com/zAl0U2UUzT — WHO (@WHO) November 18, 2017

World Toilet Day is about inspiring action to tackle the global sanitation crisis. Today, 4.5 billion people live without a household toilet that safely disposes of their waste. The Sustainable Development Goals was launched in 2015 and targets to ensure everyone has access to a safely-managed household toilet by 2030. This makes sanitation central to eradicating extreme poverty. In 2013, the United Nations General Assembly officially designated November 19 as World Toilet Day. World Toilet Day is coordinated by UN-Water in collaboration with governments and partners.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had vowed from the ramparts of Delhi’s Red Fort to provide toilets to every household in the country (by 2019) and so far 2.36 lakh villages have been declared open defecation free (ODF). Similarly, the PM had promised from Red Fort to ensure separate toilets for girls students in all government schools of the country in one year.