World peace depicted in art

The Sanskrit phrase ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ in Hindu texts, translates as ‘the world is one family’. This beautiful concept of peace is the essence of an ongoing exhibition here.

“Realms of Peace” by artist Bhaskar Singha, which has been curated by Kishore Labar, is on view at Convention Center Foyer at India Habitat Center till January 10.

The paintings have been inspired by various religions including Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism and Sikhism, among others. The artist’s aim is to bring across all of them as one family.

“There are two great goals a human can have. He or she can seek enlightenment or work towards a world of peace, love and happiness; at best, we combine the two,” Singha told IANS.

According the him, “the more we seek wisdom, the more we be come inclusive and free our eternal spirit from worldly illusions or maya”.

Hence, he feels that world peace is only achieved by liberating ourselves from artificial boundaries that separate us.

The objects in his paintings have been shown responding to situations with peaceful minds.

“Every creation is bound in a cycle which revolves everywhere in the universe like wind,” Singha said, adding: “As the wind blows up and changes its shape in different ways, our life goes on to reflect the various moods and emotions.”

“Painting is like mediation to me. I achieve pain, pleasure, enjoyment and satisfaction by getting involved in this process of creation,” he added.

“Art is the best form of expression to showcase all kinds of feelings, love. It is only the inspiration that gives you visualization. ‘Realms of Peace’ is based on these lines.”