World Happiness Report: Are Indians getting sadder? Here is what rankings reveal

How happy are we? This is a question that needs serious attention at a time when Indians have an increasingly stressful life. Whether its work or personal issues, Indians seem to have been much more disturbed as compared to other global counterparts. The latest rankings in the World Happiness Report place India as low as 133 on the list of 156. Now that’s a rank that shows how unhappy Indians really are despite all the amenities and benefits. What is the bigger concern for India is that the country has slipped a further 11 places in the 2018 report as compared to 2017 where it dropped by 4 places. In 2017, India was ranked 122nd on the list whereas, in 2016, it was placed at 118. The report has been monitored by the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network. The report ranks the countries on the basis of social support, social freedom, life expectancy, corruption.

Another downer for India is that its terror-prone Pakistan ranked better, holding the number 75 spot on the list. Pakistan was also ahead of India in the 2017 rankings. This year Pakistan has gone up 5 places in the list. Another Asian neighbour Nepal too did better at number 101. Among the other SAARC nations, Bhutan stood at 97, Bangladesh at 115 and Sri Lanka at 116th place on the list.

However, topping the happiness levels in the world have been Europe’s Nordic nations. This time, it is Finland that has beaten all the nations to grab the top spot. Following Finland is Norway at number 2 spot. Last year, Norway was at the first place. Other countries in the top 10 list are Denmark, Iceland, Switzerland, Netherlands, Canada, New Zealand, Sweden and Australia. As per the report, the top nations scored on the overall happiness quotient and the happiness of their immigrants.

The World Happiness Report is a survey of the state of global happiness where countries are judged on the happiness quotient. The 2018 report consists of 156 countries where they are ranked on their happiness levels, and 117 countries ranked on the basis of their immigrants’ happiness levels. The report was released on March 14 at an event at the Pontifical Academy of Sciences in the Vatican.