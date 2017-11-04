World Food India: Ramdev not Sanjeev Kapoor added the final tadka to 800 kgs of khichdi? Here’s truth

Over 800 kg khichdi was prepared live on the World Food India event in New Delhi.

Over 800 kgs of khichdi was prepared live on Saturday at the World Food India event in New Delhi in a bid to create world record and popularise it as brand India food globally. Khichdi is a traditional Indian dish and relished by both rich and poor. A giant ‘kadhai’ (frying pan) of the capacity of 1,000 litres and 7 feet in diameter was used for slow steam-cooking of more than 800 kg khichdi. The khichdi preparation was supervised and prepared by renowned chef Sanjeev Kapoor. But did he add the final tadka to 800 kgs of khichdi? The answer is no. Yoga guru Baba Ramdev added the final tadka to 800 kgs of khichdi as India attempted for World Record, as per a report in Hindustan Times. Sharing the pic, Union Cabinet Minister of Food Processing Harsimrat Kaur Badal wrote, “India attempts for World Record by cooking 800 kgs of Khichdi at #WorldFoodIndia.”

Also, Swami Ramdev sharing a pic tweeted, “Khichdi is Indian super food. It’s healthy, complete, Satvik & nutritious. Indian masalas & Patanjali Ghee makes it delicious.”

The cooked khichdi will be distributed to about 60,000 orphan children as well as guests present at the event. The khichdi will also be distributed to the Heads of Foreign Missions in India along with recipe.

Khichdi — prepared using rice, pulses, coarse cereals and spices — was selected as Brand India Food because it symbolises the country’s unity in diversity.

India attempts for World Record by cooking 800 kgs of Khichdi at #WorldFoodIndia pic.twitter.com/qBeNNfO26u — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) November 4, 2017

Khichdi is Indian super food. It’s healthy, complete, Satvik & nutritious. Indian masalas & Patanjali Ghee makes it delicious ???? pic.twitter.com/x5tnRWGPJ1 — Swami Ramdev (@yogrishiramdev) November 4, 2017

“Khichdi is the wonder staple food of India and is considered the healthiest prepared food in India and it is being eaten across length and breadth of India by rich and poor,” Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal told reporters at the curtain raiser event. “Khichdi symbolises India’s great culture of unity in diversity at its best. Therefore, Khichdi has been selected the Brand India Food,” she added.