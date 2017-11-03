World Food India Live Updates: PM Modi to inaugurate event shortly; Khichdi is major attraction

World Food India Live Updates: World Food India is being held in New Delhi. The major attraction of this event is the popular dish ‘Khichdi’. (IE image)

World Food India Live Updates: World Food India event is being held in New Delhi. Starting today, the three-day event facilitate partnerships between domestic and international businesses. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event. The major attraction of this event is the popular dish ‘Khichdi’. It has been learnt that 2,000 participants, 400 exhibitors, 20 countries, 26 states and over 50 global CEOs are participating in the event. The major attraction will be eminent chef Sanjeev Kapoor will cook over 800 kg khichdi, a traditional Indian dish relished by both rich and poor, live on November 4. The purpose behind this will be to create a world record and popularise it as a brand India food globally. Ministry of Food Processing Industries is organising the event. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will also address a plenary session of the meeting.

Track here Live updates of World Food India

WATCH- Live streaming of PM Modi inaugurating World Food India event in Delhi

10:26 AM: As we move towards 2050,world population set to increase by 25% and demand for food by 50%,we need to wage war against food waste, says Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur

10:23 AM: PM Modi at Vigyan Bhawan to inaugurate World Food India

10:17 am: PM Narendra Modi has arrived at Vigyan Bhawan to inaugurate World Food India.

10:15 AM: He emphasised to the investors from both the sides that there were “amazing possibilities” in the country.

Watch this video

10:12 AM: The Ambassador said the world food event would help bring Japanese investment in India.

10:09 AM: “The Indo-Japan relationship is expanding and deepening dramatically. And, the special bond between Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi and Prime Minister (Shinzo) Abe is already seen in economic, politics and security fields,” the Ambassador said.

10:06 AM: “Japan is a partner country in the mega event that will take place in Delhi for the next three days. About 60 Japanese firms will participate in it. Our Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries will be arriving tomorrow to attend the event,” Hiramatsu said.

10:04 am: Addressing a gathering at a reception held at the Japanese Embassy for representatives of 11 of those firms, the envoy urged both the sides to work towards “establishing a network” which can be “mutually beneficial”.

10:02 AM: The event also aims to create whopping 1 million job creation.

10:00 AM: As per Union Food Processing Industries Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, the event is expected to attract investment of $10 billion in the food processing sector.

9:58 AM: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is also scheduled to address a plenary session of the meeting today

9:56 AM: Renowned chef Sanjeev Kapoor will cook over 800 kg khichdi, a traditional Indian dish relished by both rich and poor, live on November 4 at the World Food India event in a bid to create a world record and popularise it as a brand India food globally.

9:55 am: It is believed that at least 2,000 participants, 400 exhibitors, 20 countries, 26 states and over 50 global CEOs will participate in the event. The major attraction of this event is the popular dish ‘Khichdi’.

9:53 AM:



9:50 AM: About 60 companies from Japan and 12 CEOs of major firms of that country will take part in the three-day World Food India event that kicks off today, its envoy Kenji Hiramatsu said yesterday.