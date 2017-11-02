World Food India: Khichdi will not be national dish, only been put up for record entry, Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Union Cabinet Minister of Food Processing Harsimrat Kaur Badal. (Source: Express Photo)

Dismissing all the rumours that are doing the rounds, Union Cabinet Minister of Food Processing, Harsimrat Kaur Badal posted on Twitter that government is not considering to make Khichdi India’s national dish. Kaur added that it has only been put up for a record entry in World Food India. “Enough Khichdi cooked up on a fictitious ‘National Dish’. It has only been put for a record entry in #WorldFoodIndia,” she posted on the micro-blogging site, late on Wednesday evening.

Her tweet came hours after it was announced that over 800 kg khichdi, a traditional Indian dish relished by both rich and poor, will be prepared live on November 4 at the World Food India event, New Delhi in a bid to create world record and popularise it as brand India food globally. Khichdi is prepared using rice, pulses, coarse cereals and spices. It has been selected as Brand India Food because it symbolises the country’s unity in diversity.

“Khichdi is the wonder staple food of India and is considered the healthiest prepared food in India and it is being eaten across length and breadth of India by rich and poor,” Harsimrat Kaur Badal had told the reporters at the curtain raiser event. This Khichdi will be prepared by renowned chef Sanjeev Kapoor, who has been roped in as the brand ambassador of the Great India Food Street for the three-day event starting November 3, being organised by Food Processing Ministry along with CII.

To cook it, a giant ‘kadhai’ (frying pan) of the capacity of 1,000 litres and 7 feet in diameter will be used for slow steam-cooking of more than 800 kg khichdi. It will then be distributed to about 60,000 orphan children as well as guests present at the event. The khichdi will also be distributed to the Heads of Foreign Missions in India along with the recipe.