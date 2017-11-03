What is World Food India and its Khichdi connection?

Ministry of Food Processing Industries is organising a three-day ‘World Food India’ with an aim to facilitate partnerships between domestic and international businesses. The event will be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on November 3. (Reuters image)

Ministry of Food Processing Industries is organising a three-day ‘World Food India’ with an aim to facilitate partnerships between domestic and international businesses. The event will be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on November 3. Same day, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will also address a plenary session of the meeting. More than 2,000 participants, 400 exhibitors and 20 countries, 26 states are taking part in the event. The event is being organised to transform the food economy and double farmers’ income. It also aims to create whopping 1 million job creation. As per Union Food Processing Industries Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, the event is expected to attract investment of $10 billion in the food processing sector.

“With World Food India, the country is poised to touch an investment target of roughly $10 billion in the food processing sector, which will generate one million jobs in three years,” Badal had said earlier. The minister also told media that World Food India platform will reinvigorate the country’s position as a ‘Global Food Factory’ and a ‘Global Sourcing Hub’.”

The event is likely to saw participation from over 200 companies from 30 countries, 18 ministerial and business delegations. Apart from this, 50 global Chief Executive Officers, along with CEOs of all leading domestic food processing companies, are expected to attend the November 3-5 event, where Germany, Japan, and Denmark are ‘partner countries’ whereas Italy and Netherlands are ‘focus countries’. Going by what the minister said, World Food India is a forum where India is inviting the world to come and refresh their experiences of Indian food, spices, ingredients, and cuisines. It will also saw a food street at the event.

Khichdi

Khichdi has been picked as Brand India Food for the event. As per Badal, the dish symbolises India’s unity in diversity. “Khichdi is the wonder staple food of India and is considered the healthiest prepared food in India and it is being eaten across length and breadth of India by rich and poor,” Badal was quoted as saying by PTI. The special Khichdi dish will be prepared by chef Sanjeev Kapoor, who is also the brand ambassador of the event. Kapoor will make the dish in a pan, that has the capacity of 1,000 litres and is seven feet in diameter. As per a report, the huge amount if Khichdi prepared will later be served to around 60,000 orphan children, the heads of Foreign Missions in India, and other guests at the event, reported PTI.

Earlier, it was wrongly reported by a section of media that the Khichdi will be declared national food of India at the event.