World Diabetes Day 2017: Anil Kumble gives an important lesson to keep this disease at bay, the message will win your heart

Making a strong pitch for creating diabetes awareness among women, former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble today recommended regular exercise and organic food to avoid getting the disease. “Women bother about the welfare of everybody in the family, but hardly take care of their own well-being. Exercise is very important to lead a diabetes-free healthy life. You need not have to go to a gymnasium. Even walking, running and Yoga can be an exercise,” he said. He was speaking to reporters after releasing the survey findings ‘Diabetes and Women’s Health’, conducted by global healthcare company Novo Nordisk India in partnership with Kantar IMRB.

Pointing out that the United Nations has designated this day as ‘World Diabetes Day’, he sought to allay the notion that the disease is restricted only to cities and said it has permeated rural areas also. A UN survey has shown that 6.9 crore people in India suffered from diabetes last year and the number has gone up another 45 lakh this year. “If we keep on ignoring the disease, by 2045 we (India) will have 14 crore people suffering from it,” said Kumble. He recommended regular exercise and organic food as an effective way to avoid getting diabetes.

Kumble said more than 40 lakh people have so far died due to various complications arising from diabetes. This is a major challenge we all have. It is very important to create awareness. I am happy to be part of this awareness campaign,” said the former India coach. He said diabetics can draw inspiration from former Pakistani fast bowler Wasim Akram, who excelled at the global level in the game, despite suffering from the disease. “The only known face I can think of is Wasim Akram. He managed diabetes exceedingly well. He is a classic example of an active sportsman who performed at the peak in international cricket,” he said.

Asked how he keeps himself fit post-retirement,he said he still trains, but not like in his playing days. The survey revealed that 65 per cent of young women in urban areas are at increased risk of developing Type 2 diabetes due to lack of exercise. A total sample size of 1055 women in the 18-65 years age group were interviewed to draw insights on the level of awareness on risks emerging from Diabetes. The survey in 14 cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Chennai reflected that 78 per cent of women were aware of diabetes as a serious health concern. It also showed more than 70 per cent women believed that a healthy lifestyle would help prevent diabetes and its associated complications.

Low physical activity coupled with poor eating habits and high-stress life put women in the reproductive age at risk of developing Gestational Diabetes Mellitus.