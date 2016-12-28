World Bhojpuri Conference in Varanasi from tomorrow

High Commissioner of Mauritius to India, Jagdishwar Goburdhun has said that a ‘World Bhojpuri Conference’ will be held here from tomorrow to January 1, in which participants from over 18 countries are likely to be present.

He said the conference will deliberate over culture, religion, language and business among other issues.

A large number of Bhojpuri speakers residing in different parts of the world will take part in the ‘World Bhojpuri Conference’, being organised at a private school in Badalalpur, the High Commissioner said at a press conference here.

The conference is an effort to strengthen the links of the people of Indian-origin, who once belonged to the Bhojpuri-speaking belt in India and had migrated to different parts of the world, he said.

For the preservation and promotion of the language, a museum will also come up here along with a library, and a committee hall, the High Commissioner said.

During the conference, a ‘Bhojpuri Ratna’ award and ‘World Bhojpuri Karmayogi’ award will be conferred on over 25 people including Mauritius Prime Minister Anerood Jugnauth, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh, Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das, BJP MP and Bhojpuri actor Manoj Tiwari, Bollywod actors Amitabh Bachchan and Shatrughan Sinha and other personalities.