Working towards resolving Bundelkhand’s water scarcity: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. (PTI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today said his government was working towards resolving the water scarcity in the state’s Bundelkhand region. He was in Hamirpur for a programme where he dedicated a number of schemes to the public and laid foundation stones for many projects. “Bundelkhand and its people will not be allowed to remain thirsty. Solution to this problem will be drawn through Ken- Betwa river linking, ‘Khet, Talab Yojana’ and renovation of old ponds and wells,” Adityanath said. He also distributed certificates to beneficiaries of different schemes at the event. “Bundelkhand is a land of bravehearts. This is the land of Pandit Parmanand, Vir Aalha-Udal, Rani Lakshmibai, Jhalkaribai and Durgabai among others. “The Centre and state governments are committed to ensuring holistic development of Bundelkhand which is discussed the most due to its water shortage and ‘Anna Pratha’. The state government is committed to alleviate all the problems,” Adityanath said.

To resolve Anna Pratha — the tradition of abandoning cattle by farmers in Bundelkhand from the onset of summer till the next crop sowing season, the chief minister said, “Gau Abhayaranyas (cow sanctuaries) will be set up and programmes to improve breeds of cows and cattle will be undertaken.” “Improving the breed will result in higher milk yield, and people will not let their cows roam on the streets. Work has started establishing seven cow sanctuaries, which will ensure ‘gau rakshan’ (cow protection) and ‘gau samvardhan’ (cow enrichment),” he said.

Adityanath also said that laxity in implementation of central and state government schemes will not be tolerated. “A system is being developed under which a ration card- holder may get his or her share of ration from any fair price shop. At any cost, pilferage of food grains meant for the poor people will not be allowed. No poor will be deprived of electricity connection,” the chief minister said.

He said Bundelkhand region will be connected to Agra, Jhansi, Chitrakoot and other places through an expressway. “By setting up industrial corridors in the vicinity of the expressway, provisions of providing employment to Bundelkhand residents will be made in their areas itself,” the chief minister said.