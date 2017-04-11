Work like Hanuman, PM Narendra Modi tells BJP MPs for govt achievements

Addressing BJP MPs, PM Narendra Modi told them not to wait for his instructions before carrying out government work among the people. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed satisfaction on a successful budget session, which he said had been “very meaningful and useful”, and advised BJP MPs to work like Lord Hanuman to publicise the government’s achievements. Addressing Bharatiya Janata Party MPs here, Modi told them not to wait for his instructions before carrying out government work among the people. “When Lakshman went into coma, Hanumanji went to find a cure without any prodding. Similarly, MPs must go ahead without waiting for instructions. They need to carry forward the government’s work among the masses,” a BJP MP who attended the meeting quoted Modi as saying.

Modi’s remarks came after he greeted people and MPs on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. Modi urged the MPs to get inspiration from Hanuman. “Take inspiration from Hanuman. He never took anything from anyone but he kept giving. You also need to give to people like him,” Modi said.

Asking MPs to go their parliamentary constituencies, Modi they too needed to establish their own identity despite banking on him (Modi).

Later, talking to reporters, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Ananth Kumar said the Prime Minister dubbed the budget session as ‘Vijay Prapti Satra’ (Winner Session) for the government. “Modiji said the budget session was very meaningful and useful. It was a ‘Vijay Prapti Satra’,” Kumar quoted the Prime Minister as saying.

BJP sources said Modi also spoke about the positive mood among people reflected in the sweeping win for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand in the just held assembly elections. “This is a golden opportunity for us to lift the lives of the poor, the deprived. This is the time for doing more development and reforms,” Modi said. He congratulated the MPs for the passage of 21 bills in the Lok Sabha and 14 in the Rajya Sabha including the Goods and Services Tax Bill (GST).

The Prime Minister said there was an environment in the country in favour of the BJP and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) it leads. “This is a golden opportunity to move on the path of development.”

Information and Broadcasting Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu also addressed the MPs and hailed Modi for providing the country a tranformative leadership.

Naidu said in just three years, Modi had emerged as the messiah of the poor. Naidu also gave tasks to MPs for the third anniversary celebration of the Modi government. This was the last BJP parliamentary party meeting of the budget session which ends on Wednesday.