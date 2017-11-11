Work for upliftment of underprivileged: President Ram Nath Kovind to tribal university students

Ram Nath Kovind said that even during his term as the Governor of Bihar, he had noticed the trend of girls outshining boys.

President Ram Nath Kovind today called on students of the Indira Gandhi National Tribal University in Amarkantak to remain focused on pursuing their goals and make a significant contribution towards the upliftment of the underprivileged sections of the society.

“Decide your goal now. It is neither small nor big. It is only a goal,” Kovind said while addressing students at the second convocation ceremony of the Indira Gandhi National Tribal University.

Set your goal and with great concentration and move ahead, the President said.

“The knowledge you are acquiring and will acquire needs concentration,” Kovind said.

“If you all move ahead with concentration, you won’t face much difficulties in achieving your goal,” he added.

Lauding the students who were handed medals during the ceremony, he said, “You have achieved the feat due to the contribution you got in every way from the society, family, relatives, village people and others.”

“We owe to the society. It should be paid back to the society and country,” he said.

The president called on the students to contribute to the society in a meaningful way so that the university could be presented as a model for the entire nation.

Kovind expressed confidence that the graduates would always keep learning and would make a significant contribution towards the upliftment of the underprivileged sections in the society, and towards the overall progress of the nation.

He expressed happiness that of the 11 students, who received gold medals during the event, eight were girls.

Kovind said that even during his term as the Governor of Bihar, he had noticed the trend of girls outshining boys.

“This mirrors the future of India we dream of — not only becoming the best world economic power, but also the world leader,” he added.

Earlier, Kovind and his wife Savita offered prayers at the Narmada temple close to the origin of the Narmada river here.