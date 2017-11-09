Work begins on ITO skywalk, foot-over-bridge; 4 more projects on anvil, says Hardeep Singh Puri

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri today laid the foundation stone for a skywalk and foot-over- bridge at ITO and said the government plans to launch four such decongestion projects one every month in the national capital. (Image: PTI)

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri today laid the foundation stone for a skywalk and foot-over- bridge at ITO and said the government plans to launch four such decongestion projects — one every month — in the national capital. The Housing and Urban Affairs Minister said the skywalk and foot-over-bridge at ITO is among the five projects approved for which Rs 643.58 crore will be provided from the Urban Development Fund of his ministry. Working towards decongestion in the city is a priority for his ministry, he said, adding the other projects involve construction of flyovers and underpasses at Mahipalpur, Narela, ISBT Kashmiri Gate and Rani Jhansi Road. To be completed by March next year, the skywalk and foot- over-bridge (FoB) at ‘W point’, ITO will provide safe and comfortable passage to around 30,000 pedestrians, he said.

Out of Rs 54.34 crore needed for the project, Rs 43.47 crore will be provided from the Urban Development Fund and Rs 10.87 crore by the DDA. The over 600-metre-long skywalk will connect Sikandra Road, Mathura Road, Tilak Marg and Bahadurshah Zafar Marg with Pragati Maidan and ITO Metro stations and the Supreme Court. As part of the skywalk project, a 60-metre-long foot overbridge (FOB) will also be constructed on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg near Hans Bhawan.

Around 25 major offices are located in the ITO area, including Police and PWD headquarters, Institute of Engineers, Income Tax office, Central Excise, DDA office, School of Planning and Architecture, Supreme Court and Pragati Maidan. “The design of the skywalk would be unique, highly functional, aesthetic and would be recognised as one of the landmarks of Delhi,” he said. BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi was also present on the occasion.