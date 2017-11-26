Word ‘Dharm-nirpekshta’ has no meaning: Baba Ramdev

When asked why he turned from Baba to businessman, Ramdev replied that he’s not in it for profit, all of which goes to charity. (Reuters)

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Saturday said the word ‘dharm-nirpekshta’ (secular) is meaningless and those who use it are not aware of its true meaning.

Speaking at the Times Lit Fest here, Ramdev said that the term they are looking for is ‘panth-nirpekshta’ (neutrality with respect to factions).

“The word ‘Dharm-nirpekshta’ is devoid of any meaning. The term is ‘panth-nirpekshta’, a state of being where one doesn’t brook any alliance with any ideology or faction,” Ramdev said addressing a gathering of people.

When asked why he turned from Baba to businessman, Ramdev replied that he’s not in it for profit, all of which goes to charity.

His FMCG manufacturing firm Patanjali, co-founded by him, clocked a turnover of over Rs 10,000 crore in the fiscal year 2016-17, doubling from previous year’s.