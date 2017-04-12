Won’t tolerate controversial shots in Padmavati: Lokendra Singh Kalvi

“In case, a controversial shot is added to the upcoming movie Padmavati, the country won’t tolerate it,” Karni Sena founder Lokendra Singh Kalvi told reporters here.(PTI)

Rajput outfit Karni Sena today said the country won’t tolerate if director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming movie Padmavati was released with controversial scenes. “In case, a controversial shot is added to the upcoming movie Padmavati, the country won’t tolerate it,” Karni Sena founder Lokendra Singh Kalvi told reporters here.

In January this year, some members of the outfit had assaulted Bhansali and his crew on the movie’s sets in Jaipur for allegedly presenting distorted facts” in “Padmavati”. The movie stars Deeepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in the lead.

They had objected to a romantic scene between Rani Padmavati and Allauddin Khilji and demanded that it be removed. Kalvi said after their (violent) protests against controversial takes of the movie, he is hopeful that the producers would not commit a “folly” of incorporating such scenes in its release.

He also said that they will join hands with members of other communities to launch a nationwide drive for the review of the reservation system. “Marathas in Maharashtra, Patidars in Gujarat are demanding reservation. We are going to join hands with such communities to drum up support to make our presence felt to the government.

“We are not demanding that reservation should be given on financial status. Right now we are demanding review of the reservation to find out the communities benefitted by it and the people who had failed to reap its benefit,” Kalvi said.