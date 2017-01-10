Won’t take down the video, too many things to come out following inquiry, says BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav

Speaking to the CNN News 18, the BSF jawan, today, claimed that he had been asked by his seniors to take down the video as they stated the step taken by Tej Bahadur as wrong, but the alleging jawan is adamant for a probe into the matter. (Source: Indianexpress.com)

Following the video posted by a BSF jawan, creating uproar with allegations of corrupt practices by senior officials and the poor state of living of the jawans at the border, BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav said that he won’t be taking down the video he had posted on Facebook, days earlier. Speaking to the CNN News 18, the BSF jawan, today, claimed that he had been asked by his seniors to take down the video as they stated the step taken by Tej Bahadur as wrong, but the alleging jawan is adamant for a probe into the matter.

However, as the video of the BSF jawan went viral and the BSF in an official statement had accused Tej Bahadur to be undisciplined, the BSF constable admitted that while serving the army there had been on-duty mistakes and punishments for the same are also taken.

In strong belief that investigation into the issue would reveal everything, Tej Bahadur further stated that most of the soldiers are not complaining because they don’t want to come in the front. The BSF constable stated that while he fears consequences, but is also ready to fight for soldiers serving the country in the ground-zero.

Although, Tej Bahadur clarified that the government had been providing enough for the soldiers and stated that the senior BSF officials are the ones to be blamed.

Earlier, BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Pratap had posted a video addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Facebook, sharing the poor state of the BSF jawans at the border. Following the post, Home Minister Rajnath Singh had tweeted, “I have seen a video regarding a BSF jawan’s plight. I have asked the HS to immediately seek a report from the BSF & take appropriate action.”