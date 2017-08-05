Wondering what to gift your sibling this Raksha Bandhan? How about a box of veggies!

This shopkeeper is selling gift packs containing vegetables and nothing but the massive hike in price of vegetables has made this shopkeeper come up with this innovative idea. (ANI)

Run out of gifting options for your siblings this Raksha Bandhan? A shopkeeper from Kanpur has come to your rescue with a unique option to sort out your gifting dilemma. If you are wondering whether it is some chocolate bouquet, clothes or sweets, you are absolutely wrong. This shopkeeper is selling gift packs containing vegetables and nothing but the massive hike in price of vegetables has made this shopkeeper come up with this innovative idea.

Tomato prices are all time high and the government is bearing the brunt of not only the common people and Opposition, but vegetable vendors too are protesting it. The incessant rainfall has been regarded as the reason for the price hike. Catching up with the price hike race is onion, which has seen an increase in the selling price along with tomatoes. Indian Express reported that a data from Consumer Affairs Ministry suggest tomatoes in the metros are priced at Rs 95/kg in Kolkata, Rs 92/kg in Delhi, Rs 80/kg in Mumbai and Rs 55/kg in Chennai on July 29. Given the recent changes in price of vegetables, the Opposition party held a very unique protest by starting a ‘State Bank of Tomato’.