Women’s Day: PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Chhattisgarh’s late social activist Kunwar Bai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, paid tribute to Chhattisgarh’s social activist, late Kunwar Bai, who was chosen as a mascot for the ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’. Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter on Thursday and shared his experience of meeting Kunwar Bai, “I will always cherish the time when I had the opportunity to seek Kunwar Bai’s blessings during one of my visits to Chhattisgarh. Kunwar Bai lives on in the hearts and minds of all those who are passionate towards fulfilling Bapu’s dream of a clean India. #SheInspiresMe”.

The icon, who passed away at the age of 106, became an inspiration for India in 2016, when the story of how she sold her goats to build a toilet at home got nationwide publicity. Inspired by the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, she had sold off eight to ten of her goats, her only assets, to raise Rs 22,000 to build toilets at her house, in her village of Kotabharri, in Dhamtari district of Chhattisgarh.

It was during his visit to Chhattisgarh that PM Modi met Kunwar Bai. Prime Minister Modi further tweeted, ” #SheInspiresMe- Kunwar Bai, who died earlier this year at the age of 106. Hailing from Chhattisgarh, she sold her goats in order to build toilets. Her contribution towards a Swachh Bharat can never be forgotten. I am deeply inspired by her noble gesture”.

Lauding several women who have left an indelible mark in the history of mankind, Prime Minister Modi added “Through their exemplary deeds, several women have left an indelible mark in the history of humankind. They continue to inspire generations. I urge you to write about some women who inspire you. #SheInspiresMe”

Prime Minister Modi also shared a video where he felicitated Kunwar Bai at a function to mark ‘Swachhta Diwas’, and also touched her feet during a rally in Rajnandgaon.

The Prime Minister also addressed her as “Ma Kunwar Bai Yadav”, during the rally.