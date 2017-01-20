Women should empower themselves first: Smriti Irani

Urging women to empower themselves, Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani said women should develop the habit of saving money for themselves in order to achieve financial security. (PTI)

Urging women to empower themselves, Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday said women should develop the habit of saving money for themselves in order to achieve financial security. Irani, who was speaking at an interactive session on the topic ‘Women and Wealth’ here said, “Why not talk about ‘women and savings’ rather than ‘women and wealth’.” “Usually, women think about her family before herself. She saves for her family. But, it is equally important to save for herself. Women should empower themselves before empowering others,” she said.

At the event, which was organised by Young FICCI Ladies Organization, Irani urged experts to provide tips on saving for women from marginal income group.

She also emphasised on the need to have a registered will, so that no confusion prevails in future. “It is indeed awkward to ask your father or husband to have a registered will. They may take it otherwise. But it is necessary to have such a will. Even I asked by my father once if he has made one. I believe that it is alright to ask to have such registered will,” she said.

Irani praised the small women entrepreneurs for their commitment towards returning government loans. “Out of the 100 small-time women entrepreneurs, who took loan from us recently, 99 have returned it while one couldn’t because of her death,” she said. The Union Minister, however, did not comment on the recent controversy surrounding her educational qualifications and other political developments.